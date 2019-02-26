A Realtor skydived straight into a Compass anniversary party

Agent Josh Higgins has been jumping out of helicopters for years. But this time the stunt involved Robert Reffkin.
by
Today 7:55 A.M.

San Diego Realtor Josh Higgins took a leap of faith earlier this month when he skydived straight into a party celebrating his team’s one-year anniversary with Compass — right as the tech-forward company’s CEO, Robert Reffkin, was making a toast to the assembled crowd.

Higgins, a 15-year real estate professional who served in the army and is now a father of two, executed the stunning party crash Nov. 6 during a beachside celebration commemorating Compass San Diego’s one-year anniversary.

Josh Higgins.

“Skydiving is really my version of golf,” said Higgins, who has tallied more than 4,000 jumps as a licensed skydiver. “I have a lot of clients from skydiving and surfing.”

The idea first occurred to a Compass advertising employee. Higgins, who used to practice skydiving as a hobby, would literally crash the beachside celebration.

And so, after getting in touch with a local skydiving team, Higgins took a “calculated risk” and excused himself from the party on the beach at La Jolla, an affluent town near San Diego.

Use your authenticity to stand out from the crowd
Top producer Tallie Lancey on how to hone your unique voice as a REALTOR© READ MORE

While Reffkin and Compass agents were celebrating at a beachside cafe, Higgins got into a helicopter, jumped 4,000 feet and landed right by the party, just after Reffkin had begun a speech to the crowd of Compass agents and employees.

“An agent and friend even said ‘man, I cannot believe Josh is missing this party,'” Higgins said. “And then he looked up and he saw me.”

Reffkin was so surprised and touched that he posted a video of Higgins’ arrival on his Instagram page.

The jump was a big surprise and definitely set the festive mood, although Higgins does not advise those who do not have a background in skydiving to attempt the stunt. For Higgins, it was also a return to his past — with two kids, he skydives a lot less, and instead surfs and skis.

Courtesy of Josh Higgins

“It’s a great opportunity to hang out with your CEO, right?” Higgins said.

Watch the full video of Higgins’ jump below:

Email Veronika Bondarenko

Article image credited to Courtesy of Josh Higgins