A new owner is hoping to rent Paris Hilton’s infamous aughts party pad for $30,000 a month.

The property, located at 1467 N Kings Road near the Hollywood Hills, has been designed in the Spanish villa style popular during Hollywood’s golden age in the 1920s. When Hilton owned the place in the early 2000s, it had become host some of the city’s wildest parties. The hotel heiress had come into the public eye for her partying habits and starring role in the reality show The Simple Life.

Kim Kardashian, who had once worked as Hilton’s fashion stylist, would regularly make appearances during the glitzy all-nighters.

“It’s had a lot of parties over the years,” Linn Renee Siversten, the listing agent in charge of the property, told Inman. “It’s been featured on The Simple Life and many reality shows after that.”

At four bedrooms and 2,707 square feet, the house was bought by Siversten’s client — a film and television writer from San Francisco — for $3.99 million. She had purchased the property with the intent of investing through renting. As a result, much of the furniture and style will be kept the same to amp up its connection to Hilton and Kardashian.

And party pad it is — one of the rooms has a bona fide stripper pole and disco light while another room features walls entirely made of mirrors. The walls are painted white while a large yard features a pool and plenty of grass space for drinking, socializing and dancing.

“That really is stripper pole,” Siversten. “It’s a fun house.”

Time will show whether wealthy L.A. renters rush to party in the place — or whether people’s love-hate relationship with Hilton’s party antics has been left behind in 2005.

