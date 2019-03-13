Stop worrying already — tech is NOT going to replace you

Keep being human and focus your energy and effort on providing a stellar customer service experience with a healthy dose of empathy
by
Today 1:31 A.M.

Until the technology exists to replace human ingenuity and empathy, agents need to stop obsessing over what they think will replace them. Leverage technology to increase your efficiency, communicate better with your clients, help you cover a larger prospect area and convert more inquiries into clients.