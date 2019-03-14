Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.

Black Knight is one of the real estate industry’s largest players in MLS technology, and this week it announced the launch of Paragon Connect, a companion mobile solution to its Paragon Collaboration Center Consumer Portal.

The app will empower agents to quickly communicate with contacts, execute property searches, manage leads, offer buyers search functionality and, in general, assist in a number of critical business processes.

Agents will be able to create property searches in a map view, using a stylus or their finger to establish community boundaries.

Hot sheets, mile-based comparable reports and open house alerts are also a part of Paragon Connect, which will become available later this year.

Black Knight is a leading MLS technology company, providing its Paragon platform to hundreds of multiple listing services around the country.

The software includes a number of tools and information centers for agents, homebuyers and sellers to collaborate on listings, market information and deal processes, as well as a number of ways to help agents to market properties, make deal decisions and qualify leads.

Paragon Connect will translate its parent software’s functionality to the on-the-go environment. Data between the related products will sync, ensuring data integrity and security.

The app can also monitor website activity of home browsers, in turn providing sellers with valuable data on how their home is being received by the market. Account information for the app will mirror existing Paragon accounts, speeding adoption and allowing Black Knight to better support its users.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe