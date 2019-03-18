Real estate CRM LionDesk announced this week that it launched a new, tech-powered lead qualification tool that will chat with potential homebuyers and sellers via text message.

The tool, officially dubbed Lead Assist but nicknamed “Gabby,” functions as a text message-based chatbot. It’s designed to “qualify incoming leads with the goal of booking appointments,” according to a company statement. The assistant will engage with potential clients using “highly conversational discourse” and is trained to recognize key words that could shed light on a real estate transaction, such as “just married.”

The tool is also programmed to ask potential clients about their timelines and financial situations, among other things, and will reach out to potential clients at least 15 times over the course of 90 days.

In a statement, LionDesk founder and CEO David Anderson described the new tool as a way for his company’s clients to “increase their conversion, and more importantly give them more time to spend on important life moments and highest revenue producing activities.”

A company spokesperson told Inman that Gabby uses machine learning and can adapt while communicating with potential home buyers and sellers.

The tool is available now for existing LionDesk subscribers. The company has a multi-tiered pricing structure that begins at $25 per month. Subscribers get access to LionDesk’s customer relationship management (CRM) platform, as well as email and texting services, calendars, and other tools.

In the past, LionDesk has pushed into video marketing services for agents. And last year, the company launched a voice-activated “skill,” or app-like program, for devices using Amazon’s Alexa personal assistant. The skill allows subscribers of the LionDesk CRM to verbally tell Alexa about their tasks and appointments. It’s also able to share information about new leads with agents.

In its statement this week, LionDesk said that it focuses on “product innovations” that help “agents stay in touch with people during the decision-making process.” The new Lead Assist, aka Gabby, is a part of those efforts.

“This is the next step in many new product innovations coming out in 2019 from LionDesk,” Anderson said.

