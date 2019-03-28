Former NFL player lists $3M California mansion while in jail

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr., a one-time powerhouse now accused of raping multiple women and exposing himself to an elderly stranger, has listed his Encinitas, California, property for $2.995 million.

The sale is taking place as Winslow Jr., 35, faces serious legal trouble. Winslow Jr., at one time considered a top tight end in the league, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and rape involving two separate women in the summer of 2018. Less than a month later, DNA evidence linked him to the unrelated rape of a 17-year-old girl in 2003. Winslow Jr. was ordered to stand trial on all the charges — but was released from jail after posting $2 million in bail.

This month, Winslow Jr. was arrested again on charges of exposing himself to a 77-year-old woman. A judge then revoked his bail and placed him in jail, where he waits for a hearing that could land him life in prison.

As first reported by Realtor.com, Winslow Jr. and his wife listed the 4,000-square-foot Encinitas property for sale a few weeks after he landed in jail. The house, which was built in 2015 and is located at 1310 Lake Drive, has four bedrooms and a wide open floor plan. It also includes a big front lawn and basketball court.

Winslow Jr., who played most of his career with the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is the son of Chargers Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow Sr. He left the sport amid salary disputes in 2012. Since the legal troubles began, Winslow Jr. and his wife, Janelle Winslow, have been trying to sell off property, including a Texas mansion they listed for $2.15 million and sold for an undisclosed amount in February 2018.

Sue De Legge, the Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty listing agent representing the property, could not be reached for comment on the house or how its connection to Winslow Jr. will affect the sale.

Courtesy of Realtor.com.

