Stars — they’re just like us.

William Forsythe, known for his roles in The Man in the High Castle and Boardwalk Empire, listed a lakefront property in Arkansas for just $295,000, proving celebrity real estate isn’t always about multimillion-dollar listings.

The property, which is being represented by Redfin agent Bonnie Nixon, sits on a 14-acre lot overlooking Arkansas’ Greers Ferry lake. The house itself is built in the style of a wooden cabin — although at three bedrooms and 1,852 square feet, it is a large enough to serve as a year-round abode. It also comes with a side barn that can be used for parking or storage space.

The house is located in a rural part of Arkansas and has the feel of a woodsy retreat. Nixon declined to talk about the property and redirected all of Inman’s questions to Redfin’s PR.

Forsythe, who earned fame for playing various gangsters and villains since the 1980s, has used the property as a lakeside retreat for decades. But as the actor took on a regular role in Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle, he and his family decided to sell the home.

“It was our family hideaway for 22 years,” Forsythe told Redfin. “It’s a loved property and home, but the time has come for a new owner.”

Email Veronika Bondarenko