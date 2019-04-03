Hometalk, a DIY project website, nabs $15M in funding

Hometalk, a site where visitors can browse DIY projects and connect with home services professionals, has raised $15 million in a funding round led by NFX, TechCrunch reports.

TechCrunch calls Hometalk a DIY-centric version of Houzz, an online home design and furnishings platform most recently valued at $4 billion. Hometalk’s claimed 15 million members can post or read through DIY projects replete with photos and descriptions, or peruse step-by-step DIY written and video guides. They can also lob questions into a Q&A section for help from other enterprising homeowners or renters.

Home services professionals can apparently snatch up business from the site. It offers users “the ability to team up with an experienced professional,” should they decide handling a project independently isn’t their best bet.

Hometalk plans to use its new pot of cash to augment its advertising business with new revenue sources, including a marketplace, subscription service and branded content, according to TechCrunch.

Pete Flint is a partner at NFX, the lead investor in Hometalk’s funding round. He was a founder and CEO of Trulia, but left the listing portal after it sold to Zillow Group. WeWork founder Adam Neumann and Altair Capital also reportedly contributed to Hometalk’s funding round.

Email Teke Wiggin.