Contrary to popular belief, the celebrations shouldn’t begin right when a contract is executed — in fact, it marks the beginning of a long and uncertain process to a potential closing. The best way to increase a seller’s chances of closing smoothly is to have a pre-listing inspection done before ever coming on the market. Here are seven reasons why.
7 reasons pre-listing inspections are an absolute must
Just as a buyer needs to do their due diligence, a seller needs to do theirs so that bad judgement calls don’t derail their deal
