Austin, Texas-based inventor Michael Butcher designed a bot originally intended to help restaurants, auto mechanics and nail salons follow up with leads — but it turned into something more when he was asked by a real estate agent friend to develop an iteration that would help pre-qualify buyer and seller leads. Here, Butcher gives us an in-depth look at his brainchild, Nextbot.io.
Chatbot inventor offers behind-the-scenes look at tech
Michael Butcher, creator of Nextbot.io, shares how his customizations to Messenger chatbots create a more personal pre-qualification
