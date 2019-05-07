Keller Williams agents nationwide are preparing to skip their usual work day and give back to a good cause.

On Thursday, May 9, Keller Williams agents will be celebrating its annual RED Day, which stands for Renew, Energize and Donate. As part of the initiative, more than 1,000 offices and 180,000 associates will dedicate their day to doing something charitable for their local communities.

Alabama Keller Williams agents Becky Favre and Kelsey King are preparing to help the Murray House, a local senior’s home, with landscaping and gardening. Newark-based Keller Williams Premier Properties, Summit + Westfield will get its entire team together to make the office of a local homeless shelter into a children’s playroom.

The team at Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls, meanwhile, will be volunteering to help a local YMCA camp prepare for kids arriving this summer.

“Each year on the second Thursday of May, we celebrate RED Day as a part of our legacy worth leaving,” Keller Williams says in the description of the event. “Over time, a growing number of our family members and friends continue to participate in this extraordinary event. It embodies the generous spirit and commitment associates have to ‘giving back’ to the cities and towns they live and work in.”

The brokerage also encourages anyone who wants to get involved to use their search engine tool to find out about volunteer efforts happening through their local brokerages.

Email Veronika Bondarenko