Homesnap Pro hits 5 years and 1 million agents

This May marks a special time for Homesnap Pro: the agent-only mobile productivity app turns five years old, and Homesnap’s agent footprint has crossed the million agent mark. That means that over a million agents across the country have access to Homesnap Pro as a core member benefit through their MLSs.

For a relatively new product in a crowded tech marketplace, one million agents is a pretty big number. Here’s how we achieved it in just five years.

We aligned with the industry

Homesnap has always been an industry-friendly product. Since our launch as a consumer home search app in 2012, we’ve always sent all consumer inquiries straight to the listing broker or agent, at no charge, embracing Fair Display Guidelines. We’ve never charged brokers or agents to appear next to their own listings.

We believe that consumers interested in a home should be connected to the person who knows the most about that home and who worked hard to get the listing.

When we introduced Homesnap Pro in 2014, we doubled down on our commitment to the industry by providing every agent with a free branded app for them to share with clients. Agents can invite their clients to join them in Homesnap knowing that they are sharing a platform that provides the best information possible — in fact, the very same information they access via their MLS — and that works with them, not against them.

We became the Broker Public Portal

In 2017, our unwavering commitment to the industry was cemented when Homesnap was chosen as the public-facing brand of the Broker Public Portal, a national industry-wide initiative to provide a home search destination to consumers that features accurate, real-time MLS data and follows Fair Display Guidelines.

Today, more than 200 MLSs across the country share their listings with Homesnap, a national footprint that has quickly made Homesnap a leading consumer destination. This extensive footprint has also allowed over one million real estate agents to have access to Homesnap Pro. Brokers and MLSs have helped grow this footprint through their confidence in Homesnap and the alignment between Homesnap’s values and those of the Broker Public Portal.

The value of over one million free leads sent to brokers and agents in that footprint is enormous, delivering a huge benefit to the real estate professionals whose listings are featured on our website and in our app.

We give agents the features they want

One million agents have Homesnap Pro because, simply, they get the features they want in it.

From the start, we’ve designed Homesnap Pro to meet agents’ needs and make their lives easier and more productive. Some of the features that agents tell us they love include in-app messaging with clients and other agents; walkable property lines; a safety timer; search by school zones; rapid CMA; agent productivity stats; and the list goes on.

We are always thinking of ways to make things easier for agents. That is why Homesnap is the top-rated agent productivity tool in the app stores. We’ve also made it easier for agents to promote themselves and build their brands, by offering digital marketing products like Facebook Ads and Homesnap Pro+, which offers a seamless way for agents to create and update their Google My Business profiles. Consolidating all of these features into one product makes agents’ lives simpler. And it makes them come back over and over again to Homesnap Pro.

We partnered with the right people

Finally, we knew that getting to one million agents would require working with other trusted industry partners with large footprints. First, we have partnered with over 200 MLSs across the country, large and small. We made it clear to MLS executives and their board members, often key broker leaders, that we wanted to work within the industry to deliver superior technology to all of their subscribers and participants.

We also integrated with top MLS software providers like CoreLogic, Black Knight and DynaConnections to allow agents to perform key MLS functions right from their phones, and more integrations with other software providers are expected to be introduced later this year. We work with showing services like ShowingTime and CSS, so that agents can schedule showings directly from Homesnap Pro. These key industry integrations have made Homesnap flexible, adaptable and ubiquitous.

We’re incredibly proud to be a trusted partner to the industry, and we’ve been greatly rewarded with its support. Thank you for helping us reach this incredible milestone.