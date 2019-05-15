A condo in Washington, D.C. stands out from other listings — if you look close enough, you can spot an apron featuring an enormous penis in one of the kitchen photos.

The provocative detail was first spotted by local blogger Dan Silverman as he was looking at the listing. The two-bedroom, $489,000 condo unit in D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront neighborhood was posted on Bright MLS with over 60 photos of the property.

Most are standard photos of the wallpapered kitchen and living room decorated with lots of ornate statues and antique furniture. The condo itself is a standard 1,444-square-foot property with a living room, two bedrooms and a balcony.

“Enjoy chatting with your guests in the open and bright dining and living area, featuring a wonderful floor plan and substantial corner unit windows,” reads the listing while giving no mention of the photo that shows the apron with an image of a penis hanging in the kitchen.

After Silverman drew attention to the shot with the penis apron, the photo was removed from the MLS listing site. Silverman blacked out the image after, he wrote, “the photo was causing the post to get blocked from some offices.”

While this photo seems to have made its way into the listing accidentally, risqué photos and shock-factor sale techniques have been a contentious subject in real estate. Earlier this year, a house featuring a 50 Shades of Gray-style sex dungeon raised eyebrows while another featuring a steamy real estate video sold before it could even get to auction last week.

Email Veronika Bondarenko