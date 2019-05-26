If you serve or have served in the military and are looking to sell your home in the Nashville, Tennessee-area, Felix Homes will now list your home for free.

The Nashville-based residential brokerage and iBuyer (all-cash online homebuyer), which typically lists homes on the open market with a guarantee to buy at a prearranged amount if they don’t sell to another buyer, recently launched a new flat-fee service that will list homes for sale for a one-time payment of $3,500 to the brokerage, designed for properties that fail to meet the criteria for its aforementioned iBuyer service (that one is limited to homes built before 1970 and valued at less than $400,000).

But in advance of Memorial Day, founder Tyler Forte announced that the company will be waiving the $3,500 flat fee for veterans and anyone who currently serves in the military.

While the company rolled out the announcement in time for Monday’s holiday, the offer does not expire.

According to Forte, the idea came from wanting to give back to the military through the company given how often military families have to change homes.

“We know that military families move around quite a bit and selling your home each time means that you’re giving up home equity you’ve built over the years due in large part to the commissions most traditional agents charge,” Forte told Inman.

The offer only applies to selling the house — the company also recently launched a buyer’s service that functions as a traditional agent model.

“When I started Felix Homes, I always felt an obligation to give back to the communities we serve and knew that I wanted the ethos of the company to be more than just selling real estate,” Forte said.

