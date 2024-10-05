You can’t be both a victim and a victor. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate President Ginger Wilcox writes that mindset makes all the difference in your outcomes.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Although it’s officially fall, the spirit of the Summer Olympics is still on my mind. I always look forward to watching the world’s most elite athletes compete on a global stage, as I’m consistently inspired by their accomplishments, accolades and individual paths to success. Often, their stories are filled with adversity and obstacles, just as much as hard work and triumph.

Joseph Campbell, author of The Hero’s Journey, says “Opportunities to find deeper powers within ourselves come when life seems most challenging.”

That rings true whether you are an Olympic athlete or a real estate professional.

Going for gold

I recently had the privilege of speaking with Olympic volleyball legend Kerri Walsh Jennings, who spoke at our brand event in September about the mindset that drove her success as an athlete. Jennings spoke of her unyielding desire never to be satisfied — an unquenchable fire within her that propelled her to the highest pinnacle of success — the gold medal. And not just one, but three gold medals.

Of course, her journey demanded immense physical and mental effort. Reflecting on the dedication required to achieve Olympic gold medal status, it’s clear how crucial discipline is in the pursuit of excellence.

Discipline can often be the deciding factor between success and failure. During our chat, I asked Jennings how she maintained her discipline when faced with challenges. She shared a transformative perspective: Self-discipline is an expression of self-love. To work hard every day is to love yourself every day.

Adopting a gold medal mindset

This perspective highlights the importance of mindset, which can be just as important as the actual work we do every day as real estate professionals. To me, excellence is a mindset. It’s something that we intentionally commit ourselves to and something that we continually practice, not unlike a sport.

Here are some of the ways we can adopt an Olympic mindset.



1. Become self-aware

Conduct an honest evaluation of your strengths and weaknesses. Identify areas for improvement and potential threats to your excellence. What skill are you lacking that may ultimately be a threat to your excellence? How can you address the pain points in your business?



This self-awareness will form the foundation for mindfulness. And don’t just do this once and cross it off your list. This exercise should be a regular “self-review” you perform to identify areas where you can improve.

2. Harness mindfulness through meditation

Meditation can involve visualizing success or discovering inspiring words to keep you motivated. Regularly dedicate time to this mental exercise, and with consistent practice, you’ll see noticeable improvements over time.

I recently formalized my love of yoga and meditation, which I have practiced for several years, by pursuing an instructor’s certification. You may wonder where I am finding the time to do this, but I don’t think I would be where I am today without the mindfulness that yoga brings me.

3. Commit to continuous learning

When challenges arise, Kerri advises to “get curious.” Reflect on the questions your customers and peers are asking: How can I enhance my skills and value proposition? Are there new client segments, technologies or marketing tactics to explore? How can I provide unparalleled value to my clients?

While mastering new skills may not instantly generate leads, the depth of your knowledge and the breadth of your capabilities will distinguish you from the competition, positioning you as an indispensable resource to your clients.

Pursuing excellence

Uncovering the deeper powers Joseph Campbell refers to aligns with the pursuit of excellence. It’s about setting higher standards for yourself and continually striving for excellence. It’s about self-discipline and self-love. It’s about recognizing that your mindset and your actions will define your future.

During tough times, you have a choice: Be a victim or a victor. You can’t be both. And the difference between the two is simple — it all comes down to mindset.