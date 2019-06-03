Sold.com partners with HomeAdvisor for buyer services

Sold.com, a new company that describes itself as a homebuyer’s “educational resource,” just announced that it is partnering with HomeAdvisor.com.

Through the partnership, the platform will be able to provide its users access to HomeAdvisor’s directory of painting, landscaping and home repair professionals.

Homeowners who go on Sold.com will now be able to connect to a professional in their area as well as get pricing details for specific tasks they need to do to get the house ready for the market.

“Understanding that home improvement is a major pain point for our customers preparing to sell fueled our commitment to finding a partner like HomeAdvisor,” said Matt Woods, president of Sold.com, in a prepared statement.

“Our goal is to simplify the homeselling journey by providing homeowners with the education and professional resources that can best help them achieve their goals. That journey starts well before the for-sale sign gets planted in the front yard.”

As of right now, Sold.com users fill out a survey about their property and reasons for moving while the company emails them potential options, for example, whether they are better off with a traditional agent or an iBuyer.

Although HomeAdvisor launched less than a year ago (previously called ServiceMagic, which had been around since 1998), it’s a popular partnership choice for many real estate companies — just a few weeks ago, it partnered to provide ERA Real Estate with a similar type of concierge services.

“We are excited to partner with Sold.com,” said Scott Weigel, vice president, business development with HomeAdvisor, in a prepared statement. “They are an innovative company whose approach is complementary to our own, matching consumers to the professionals who can help them.”

