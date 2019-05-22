ERA Real Estate is launching a series of concierge services for its homebuyer clients as part of a new partnership with HomeAdvisor.

ERA Real Estate announced it will be launching a website that allows brokers to access HomeAdvisor’s online directory of painting, landscaping and home repair professionals. The idea is that, should a client need to make home repairs as part of buying or selling a home, the agent will be able to connect them to a professional in their area. Along with online services, a call center will also be available.

“Our objective is to help the agent maintain their relationship with the client beyond the transaction, and put the agent at the center of the home ownership lifecycle,” said Simon Chen, CEO of ERA Real Estate, in a prepared statement. “Agents have always made local recommendations to clients on services and products, but now we can funnel all of that client activity through a website that allows the broker and agent to stay valuable and visible years after the transaction.”

The booking program, which will not cost anything additional to the cost of the service, also allows brokers and agents to receive referral income whenever clients find someone through the site. The financial details of the referral program have not yet been disclosed.

The partnership is part of ERA Real Estate’s recent efforts to incorporate more technology into its business strategy. Over the years, several other companies have partnered with the HomeAdvisor booking platform for more streamlined access to home services professionals.

