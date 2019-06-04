Six months ago W+R Studios began the process of making all of its products, the Cloud Agent Suite, compatible with the RESO Web API. Today, the company announced it had achieved that goal and, moreover, it would no longer accept data from new MLS customers via RETS — only through the RESO Web API.
A line in the sand: W+R Studios won't accept old listing data standard
The real estate software vendor has fully embraced RESO Web API, and will not accept new customer data sent using the Real Estate Transaction Standard (RETS)
