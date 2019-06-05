Just in time for Pride Month, the annual June celebration of LGBTQ rights in the U.S., three major real estate brokerages – Compass, eXp Realty and Redfin— all confirmed to Inman this week for the first time that they support the Equality Act, a proposed update to the U.S. Civil Rights Act that would make it illegal for anyone in the country providing various services, including employment, housing and related services, to discriminate against people based on sexual orientation or gender identity.