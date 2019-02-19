In this monthly column, Anthony Askowitz explores a hypothetical Miami real estate situation from both sides of the broker/agent dynamic. This month: An experienced top agent at a Miami real estate firm is being encouraged by her broker to partner with an up-and-coming millennial agent.
Agent/broker perspective: Should this established agent pair up with a millennial?
Great partnerships often develop when agents have complementary skills and talents, rather than overlapping ones, even if both are highly successful
Comments