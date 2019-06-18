Housing starts and completions dip in May

Permit activity picks up, especially in the singe-family sector
by Staff Writer
Privately-owned housing starts dropped 0.9 percent month-over-month and 4.7 percent year-over-year in June, with the biggest declines coming for single-family homes, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Single-family housing starts in May came in at a rate of 820,000, a month-over-month decline of 6.4 percent.

The rate of housing completions saw a much greater short-term decline, falling 9.5 percent month-over-month and 2.8 percent year-over-year. Single-family completions were down 5 percent month-over-month.

There is some good news, however, as permit activity ticked up slightly, especially for single-family homes. Privately-owned housing units authorized by permits in May were up 0.3 percent month-over-month, but down 0.5 percent year-over-year. Single-family authorizations were up 3.7 percent.

