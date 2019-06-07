Global luxury real estate brokerage Engel & Völkers continued it’s aggressive U.S. expansion last week, adding a new franchise in Oklahoma City.

The German-founded franchisor is traveling all the way to America’s heartland thanks to franchisee partners Joy Baresel and Sierra Snowden.

“Right now, Oklahoma City and the surrounding areas offer an excellent opportunity for a luxury-home lifestyle at an excellent value,” Baresel said in a statement. “Even with rampant growth and development, the way of life here is still easy and laid back. Lots of sunshine, easy winters, low crime, little traffic and a burgeoning arts and culture scene, plus amazing home values, make Oklahoma City a worthy and desirable place to live.”

The brokerage, which opened on May 30, is located in the city’s Midtown District. which has seen a recent boom in business, dining and entertainment, according to Engel & Völkers. The brokerage has already secured the exclusive listing rights to The Elliot Midtown, Oklahoma’s first luxury mid-rise with full concierge services.

Engel & Völkers has been in expansion mode since 2015, according to Anthony Hitt, the CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas. Oklahoma City is the latest market, joining numerous others this year including, most recently, in Brooklyn, New York and Napa, California.

“Oklahoma City is in the midst of a renaissance, the consequences of which will reverberate for decades to come,” Hitt said in a statement. “Last year it ranked as the most livable city in America based on factors like equal opportunity, arts and culture and innovative economic development strategies, and this year was ranked among the top 25 cities in the country for millennial job seekers as well as among the top five cities with the youngest entrepreneurs.”

Engel & Völkers operates a global real estate franchise network consisting of more than 11,000 agents in more than 30 countries. It was founded in 1977 in Hamburg, Germany.

Email Patrick Kearns

How do you stay ahead in a changing market? Inman Connect Las Vegas — featuring 250+ experts from across the industry sharing insight and tactics to navigate threat and seize opportunity in tomorrow’s real estate market. Join more than 4,000 top producers, brokers and industry leaders to network and discover what’s next, July 23-26 at the Aria Resort. Hurry! Tickets are going fast, register today!

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.