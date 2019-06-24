Here are just a few of the ideas outlined Monday in Sidewalk Labs’ massive master plan for a proposed new community in Toronto, Canada. The community, the first part of which has been dubbed Quayside, would occupy a section of waterfront property east of Toronto’s core and is meant to be a kind of testing ground for new technologies and development patterns.
Google sibling Sidewalk unveils its master plan for Toronto smart city
The community in Canada would test new types of digital connectivity and experiment with emerging building techniques
Comments