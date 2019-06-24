If seeing your home full of moving boxes has made you tear up, you’re not alone.

Thirty-six percent of all American homesellers have cried at some point while selling their home, a nerve-wracking experience that can rival a divorce or dramatic break-up in terms of stress, according to a new Zillow study that also found that a whopping 20 percent of all sellers who admitted to shedding tears did so five or more times during the agonizing process.

“If you’ve ever sold a home before, you know how daunting the process can be,” said Zillow Brand President Jeremy Wacksman in a prepared statement. “Anticipating that stress can be a huge obstacle that keeps homeowners from moving on to the next stage of their lives.”

More than three quarters of Americans who have sold a home in the last three years found the experience stressful.

Among the reasons for anxiety, 70 percent of sellers surveyed for the study acknowledged uncertainty over the sales price while 69 percent worried their home wouldn’t sell within their desired timeframe. Meanwhile, 65 percent worried their offer would fall through and 65 percent had anxiety about repairs and renovations prior to a sale.

According to a separate Zillow survey, 71 percent of people who are selling a home did not properly time how long it would take — for a third of sellers, the process took longer than expected.

Statistically, homes listed between May 1 and May 15 tend to sell faster. Nationwide, homes listed during the first half of May sold six days sooner and for $1,600 more than an average listing.

But in order to avoid real estate-related stress no matter when you sell, Zillow recommends starting the process by getting professional photos of the home for the vast majority of buyers who will start their search online. It’s also a good idea to know the range of prices and be prepared to negotiate and make concessions.

“Our survey found more Americans were stressed over selling their home than planning a wedding, getting fired or becoming a parent,” Wacksman said.

