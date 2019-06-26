Darth Vader as an armchair? Disney has collaborated with Filipino designer Kevin Cobonpue for a Star Wars furniture series.

The brains behind the collaboration, Cobonpue first launched a Star Wars-inspired furniture collection in the Philippines last fall. The series, which includes a fuzzy footstool modeled after Chewbacca’s hair and a spindly lamp made of mini lightsaber-wielding Jedis, will now be available for sale in the US.

“We wanted to incorporate the essence of each Star Wars character into the designs, while staying true to our aesthetic and process of creating by hand,” Cobonpue said in a press statement.

The different Cobonpue x Disney pieces cost between $655 from $4,000 and can be ordered through various distributors on Kenneth Cobonpue’s website.

One of the most popular pieces is a Darth Vader armchair that sits above the ground and has a separate spot for one’s laptop. Another popular piece is a handwoven armchair with webbed sides modeled after the wings of the Imperial Fleet.

A lamp, meanwhile, is composed of Jedi Knights that join together and hang around the light. Overall, the series is meant to pay homage to the iconic franchise by giving the Star Wars characters new life through various home items and furniture.

Email Veronika Bondarenko

How do you stay ahead in a changing market? Inman Connect Las Vegas — featuring 250+ experts from across the industry sharing insight and tactics to navigate threat and seize opportunity in tomorrow’s real estate market. Join more than 4,000 top producers, brokers and industry leaders to network and discover what’s next, July 23-26 at the Aria Resort. Hurry! Tickets are going fast, register today!

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.