July 16, 2019 – Inman Group® announced the Property Pavilion, a dedicated space in the exhibit hall at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 22 – 26, 2019. Inman Connect is a multi-day event where over 4,000 top performing real estate professionals invest in their business, shaping the year ahead by expanding their skill sets and deepening their referral networks. Attendees include leading real estate franchises, independent brokers, MLS and association leaders, tech entrepreneurs and marketing executives. The Property Pavilion will house companies that are uniquely positioned to help individuals and companies pivot into residential property management, with solutions that vary from tenant apps to database management. Many of these vendors are new to the Inman audience, which has shown a strong appetite for the addition. “As technology transforms the industry, professionals are expanding their skill set to include property management, vacation rentals, and investments,” said Brad Inman, Chairman. “We’re dedicated to helping them grow and thrive.” For more information on Property Pavilion sponsorship and/or exhibitor opportunities at Inman Connect, please contact sales@inman.com. Companies featured in the Property Pavilion will include:

AirDNA helps real estate agents, brokers and investors capitalize on the explosive growth of Airbnb by turning short-term rental data into actionable analytics. Our proprietary channel matching and reservation algorithms enable us to deliver accurate property-level valuations for a short-term rental across Airbnb and HomeAway/Vrbo in 80,000 markets worldwide.

The world's simplest interior design solution, helps you with real time conversion and curation of your 2D data into 3D visualizations using AI/ML and Cloud based rendering technologies.

Homebase is a smart apartment solution that enhances the resident experience and increases property NOI with new revenue streams and building efficiency.

TurnKey is a top vacation rental manager for luxury and premium properties in more than 80 U.S. destinations. With powerful revenue projections and market assessments, TurnKey has helped thousands of Realtors close more deals, elevate their personal brand and create clients for life. TurnKey is the smarter way to vacation rental.

Inman Connect Las Vegas will take place at the The Aria Las Vegas from July 22-26, 2019. The best and the brightest in real estate and technology are expected to attend. For information on how to receive a press pass, please contact megan@inman.com.

About Inman | Inman is the leading real estate news source for real estate agents, Realtors, brokers, real estate executives, and real estate technology leaders who need the latest real estate news, insights and analysis to grow their business and stay ahead of the competition. For more information, visit www.inman.com.

Article image credited to Avi Werde | Photo credit: Unsplash