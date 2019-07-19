From the outside looking in, the reality of what real estate agents do and what we are like is often quite different than the perception consumers — or even aspiring agents — have, which is often gleaned from relatively few encounters and reality TV. As such, there are many myths surrounding our profession. Here are my top 10 faves.
10 real estate agent myths outsiders believe
If you’re thinking about becoming an agent, have a clear view of what it’s like, so you can start out on the right foot
Comments