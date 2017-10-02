A proven prospecting plan for getting more listings

A solid real estate prospecting plan is an essential part of any strategy for getting listings. It helps generate the best listing leads and directly impacts a real estate agent’s ability to close listing appointments. Just ask Blake Cantrell. Blake Cantrell In just one month, Cantrell managed to list over 70 homes in the Springfield, Missouri, market. Cantrell credits his success to hard work and a proven prospecting plan that his team applies day after day. Read on for an overview of the prospecting strategy that gets Cantrell so many listings. To learn the details and hear exactly what Cantrell says to win over sellers, listen to the podcast below. https://traffic.libsyn.com/hibandigital/Blake_Cantrell.mp3 What a good real estate prospecting plan covers A good real estate prospecting plan covers canceled listings, FSBO listings and expired listings. These three categories of listings are Cantrell’s bread and butter when it comes to getting listing appointments via ...
- Creating seller-specific strategies is one way to stand out from other agents in your market. You’ll also be more likely to come across as an expert.
Learn the New Luxury Playbook at Luxury Connect | October 18-19 at the Beverly Hills Hotel
Comments
Related Articles
Give 'em what they want: 3 tips for raking in leads
Heads up: 5 things a first-time homebuyer should know
5 ways to make a buyer’s first home purchase less stressful