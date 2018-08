Despite the stereotype, not every real estate agent is an extrovert with a personality built for door-knocking.

Hear strategies from both sides of the coin on how you can use your unique personality to grow your business from Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s Joel Goodrich and Engel & Völkers’ Katie Kurtz at Inman Connect San Francisco.

