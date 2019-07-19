Ed Carey, founder and CEO of Audience Town, a new real estate advertising company, believes lead generation in its common forms is antiquated and becoming diluted. Here’s why he thinks that programmatic advertising is the future of online outreach for the real estate industry.
Audience Town believes it can end 'pay and spray' advertising
Company CEO calls Zillow 'monopolistic' and Google 'diabolical' in their approaches to controlling data and competing against their own customers. His company helps agents make smarter investments in online advertising
