BoomTown launches new lead generation and marketing tools

Real estate marketing and technology company BoomTown announced two new products Wednesday that it said will let agents generate more leads and have access to new concierge services.

The first new product is called Success Assurance, and in a statement BoomTown described it as the “perfect mix of tools and services to handle lead generation, lead qualification and lead management.” More specifically, the product will act “as an extension of a real estate team” by filtering new leads through BoomTown’s concierge, nurture leads for up to one year and let agents monitor — and jump into — conversations whenever they want.

BoomTown created Success Assurance by combining its own customer relationship management (CRM) technology with that of Real Contact, another lead qualification firm that it acquired last year. As a result, Success Assurance also includes Real Contact’s ability to handle text messages.

So far at least, Success Assurance seems to be going well.

“In just ninety days we’ve already seen 170 percent ROI,” Joe Garafolo, an agent at Waterfront Realty Group in Florida, said in a statement provided by BoomTown. “Knowing someone is reaching out right away is a huge relief and not having to waste time with bogus leads is very important for top-producing agents.”

Other features of Success Assurance include BoomTown’s concierge fielding leads 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the option for agents to customize scripts that are used with their leads.

Also on Wednesday, BoomTown announced “Marketing Central,” which the company said enables more lead generation via a “self-serve advertising portal.” The tool lets users build customer advertising campaigns that run on social networks such as Facebook and Instagram.

BoomTown said in its statement that Marketing Central will also show how many prospects have viewed a particular listing, which should boost its value proposition for agents representing sellers.

South Carolina-based Boomtown was founded in 2006 and offers a handful of products related to transaction management, lead generation, CRM software and other tasks.

Prices for BoomTown’s products vary depending on how large the client brokerage is, as well as which products any given firm wants to use. BoomTown uses a subscription model.

Subscribers to the company’s other services will automatically get access to Marketing Central’s functionality for no additional costs. However, users will still have to pay for the ads and promotions they end up running via the tool.

Success Assurance costs an average of 10 percent in addition to the normal cost of a BoomTown subscription. BoomTown did not tell Inman what a subscription typically costs.

In BoomTown’s statement, CEO and co-founder Grier Allen said the two new products should help agents succeed by both “growing your database and ensuring your leads are responded to quickly and nurtured effectively.” Allen also expressed excitement about launching the new tools.

“Marketing Central allows brokers to easily leverage ads to generate more listings and increase lead volume,” he added, “and Success Assurance provides the teams and tools to handle lead generation, initial lead response, qualification and nurturing for up to one year, maximizing ROI from lead generation efforts.”

