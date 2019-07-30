Home prices climbed 3.4 percent year-over-year in May, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, released Tuesday. The smaller appreciation follows a similar trend of slowing home price gains in recent months.

“Nationally, year-over-year home price gains were lower in May than in April, but not dramatically so and a broad-based moderation continued,” Philip Murphy, managing director and global head of index governance at S&P Dow Jones Indices. “Among 20 major U.S. city home price indices, the average year-over-year gain has been declining for the past year or so and now stands at the moderate nominal year-over-year rate of 3.1 percent.”

Annual gains were the highest in Las Vegas at 6.4 percent, Phoenix at 5.7 percent and Tampa at 5.1 percent. Only Seven of the 20 cities tracked by the index reported higher price increases in the year ending in May 2019 than the year ending in April 2019.

Developing…