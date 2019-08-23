The “rock star real estate agent” is a cliche that everyone seems to lean in to, but what is it like to meet one in real life? Share Ross, bassist of the ’80s metal band Vixen, spends her time offstage doing deals as a South Florida real estate agent with eXp Realty.
Meet the rock star agent who went from '80s hair band to selling homes
As bassist for the glam metal band Vixen, Share Ross knows what it is to live the rock star life. Find out how she balances playing gigs with building a career as a South Florida real estate agent
Comments