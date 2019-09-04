Door.com and Curbio partner to increase seller profits

Digital flat-free brokerage Door.com and residential renovation company Curbio announced on Tuesday a new partnership that enables sellers using Door.com to take advantage of Curbio’s pre-sale renovation services.

“Door.com is focused on modernizing the outdated real estate industry and its commission model,” said Door.com founder Alex Doubet in a press release. “Our mission is to put money back into the homeowner’s pocket and make selling your home easier and faster.”

“Door.com and Curbio, Inc. are both breaking the molds in their respective industries,” Doubet added. “Joining forces with another innovative, tech-enabled business will ensure homeowners can maximize the proceeds of their sale.”

Door.com charges a $5,000 flat fee to list, market, and sell a home with one of its licensed real estate professionals. To start the process, sellers are required to schedule a free consultation with one of Door.com’s real estate professional. Before the consultation, sellers can also receive an instant home estimate based on property information gleaned from House Canary.

Beyond the flat fee, Door.com requires sellers to pay a 3 percent commission to the buyer’s agent. If a buyer purchases their home with Door.com, they receive 1 percent rebate after closing.

Only sellers in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Orlando, Dallas and Houston will be able to use Curbio’s services, since the company currently only operates in four of Door.com’s seven markets, which also include Colorado, California and Tennessee.

During the free consultation, Door.com’s real estate professionals will recommend updates that will increase the home’s value along with a cost estimate and project timeline. Once the seller has signed a listing agreement and consented to the updates, a Curbio project manager will do a walkthrough of the home with the seller to finalize the renovation plans.

The project manager will then handle all aspects of the renovation, from ordering materials and scheduling deliveries to pulling building permits.

According to Curbio, the average project yields a 209 percent ROI that translates to an extra $50,000 in profit. The company also says their homes sell 58 percent faster than non-renovated properties.

Once the home is sold, the seller will pay Door.com a $5,000 flat fee plus a 3 percent buyer’s agent commission, and will pay Curbio the cost of the repairs.

“We’re excited to be partnering with another innovative company that’s changing the way people buy and sell homes,” said Curbio VP of Marketing Rikki Rogers.

Email Marian McPherson