Ben Kinney is drawing on the help of his early mentor to launch a coaching and consulting service for real estate agents.

Forward Coaching, a collaboration between Ben Kinney Companies and Excelleum Coaching and Consulting founder Debbie De Grote, will provide coaching services for agents and brokerages. As company founder and CEO Kinney told Inman, the service aims to target agents hoping to start their own business as well as small brokerages looking to expand.

“Businesses really need to know how to implement technology and systems and models as well as just the real estate industry,” Kinney said. “There are very few coaching companies today that are actually run by people who have sold real estate in the last 10 or 20 years.”

De Grote currently leads the California-based coaching company Excelleum, and she once mentored Kinney in his efforts to start his brokerage collection. After the merger, she will take over as CEO of the newly-named Forward Coaching, and her roster of coaches will migrate over to the new company.

“Together Ben and I have sold over 10,000 homes, operated real estate brokerages, and launched technology companies,” De Grote said in a statement. “This diverse expertise allows us to provide a unique perspective and additional value to our coaching clients. We believe in customized coaching because we believe that no two brands, brokerages, teams or sales professionals are alike.”

The training services will cost $800 to $3,000 a month depending on how much time clients want to spend with a coach. The services will range from helping them find clients and implement productivity systems to managing finances and preparing for retirement.

“We really want to help real estate professionals move from having a job as a real estate agent to having a business,” Kinney said.

