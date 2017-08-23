Congratulations! You are ready to invest in yourself as a real estate agent or team leader, and you’ve hired a real estate coach. Hopefully, the potential to grow personally and professionally brought you to this point. Sometimes, it is unconverted leads piling up, general burnout or even just a static state for you and your team -- the numbers aren’t great, but they’re not bad either. They just are. Let’s see how you can get the most from your real estate coaching experience -- go from jogging in place to lapping your competitors -- but more importantly, let’s beat those personal bests. After all, with the right real estate coach, the principles offered by him or her transcend the personal/professional barrier. Hiring the right coach Some coaches are accountability experts; they’ll keep you hitting your contacts, appointments and contracts. They yell in your face as you round the bend: “Faster! Harder! Stronger!” Some people may need this kind of coach, b...
- You are in a specific time and place in your career, and a good coach will adapt his or her training to your specific needs.
- A good coaching company will provide you notes or a recording of your sessions.
- Come to each coaching session with something to discuss. Reflect on where you are at, what struggles you are having and what skills or knowledge you need.
Comments
Related Articles
How to create a digital lead machine
The 7 reasons most inside sales agents fail
Get your database to talk to you -- on autopilot