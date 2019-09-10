Purchasing an “as-is,” condition property in need of a lot of work can be a smart investment, or it can quickly turn into a money pit. If an investor decides to go that route, the first decision they’ll need to make is whether to undergo some renovation work to make the property not only livable but enticing, or if the entire home needs to be torn down.
Renovate or teardown? What to know
Experts in the real estate space share a few key things to consider and look out for when to renovate or teardown a dilapidated home
