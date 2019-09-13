Homebuying and selling startup Offerpad announced it’s testing two new pilot programs, set to debut later this year or early 2020. Offerpad Instant Own would allow buyers to move into Offerpad-owned homes in as little as 24 hours and Offerpad Buyer Boost is aimed at empowering homeowners to make all-cash offers.
Offerpad wants to get buyers in a new house in 24 hours
The iBuyer is piloting 2 new programs to help consumers expedite the closing process and empower them with all-cash offers
Comments