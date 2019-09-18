Inman Golden I Club finalists: Top luxury brokerage

This fall, Inman will honor the inaugural class of inductees into the Inman Golden I Club. The class will be announced live at Luxury Connect, Oct. 16-17 in Beverly Hills.

What is the Inman Golden I (pronounced “eye”) Club? It’s nothing less than the highest honor in luxury real estate. We’ll be awarding Golden I awards in nine categories:

Top Luxury Agent 2019

Top Luxury Team 2019

Top Luxury Brokerage 2019

Best City Sale 2019

Best Mountain Sale 2019

Best Beach Sale 2019

Best Sales and Marketing Campaign for a Luxury Property 2019

Best Sales and Marketing Campaign by a Luxury Development 2019

Golden I Hall of Fame

The following are the finalists in the top agent and team categories. Best sales and marketing campaign, best mountain and beach sales, and top agent and team finalists have been announced. Finalists in the other categories will be announced soon.

Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

The Coldwell Banker-branded operations of NRT, working under the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program, have sold some of the nation’s most expensive real estate. In 2018, affiliated agents with Coldwell Banker branded operations of NRT represented the sale of more than 30 residential properties over $20 million. In 2019, the brokerage has already sold over 10,000 luxury homes totaling $19.7 billion in sales.

Compass

The New York-based Compass continued to solidify itself as a major player in the luxury residential space in the past year with its acquisitions of white-shoe New York City luxury brokerage Stribling & Associates and California-based Pacific Union International.

Halstead

In 2018, Halstead underwent a major brand transformation, shedding its longtime green color and “H” icon, and unveiled a new visual identity, reflecting, in its own words, not only where Halstead is today, but also where the firm is heading tomorrow. The rebrand was featured in publications, including Inman and Fast Company.

Hawaii Life

Founded in 2008 by Matt Beall and Winston Welborn, Hawaii Life reached $1.739 billion in sales in 2018 and has been the state’s leader in luxury listings and sales every year since 2012. The brokerage was named the exclusive statewide affiliate of CIRE in the state of Hawaii in 2017 and was honored in 2019 as Christie’s International Real Estate’s “Affiliate of the Year.”

Hilton & Hyland

Producing $3 billion in sales out of one office, partners Rick Hilton and Jeff Hyland have built Hilton & Hyland into a benchmark-defining firm for Beverly Hills and beyond. The company now boasts over 100 agents and four active properties for sale priced at more than $150 million each.

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, Naples, Florida

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty boasts over 1,100 associates and employees in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Significant sales in the past year include a beachfront mansion that fetched $48.8 million in Naples, Florida.

@properties

@properties has established itself as the top luxury brokerage in Chicagoland and claims 25% market share of properties priced above $1 million. @properties has maintained its position with the help of its robust Luxury Marketing Program, which caters to the luxury market and generates maximum exposure for million-dollar-plus listings.

