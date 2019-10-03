Virtual brokerage eXp Realty‘s parent company, eXp World Holdings, has hired Raymond “RJ” Jones as an executive vice president of Finance and Growth, it was announced this week.

A former officer in the U.S. Army and a real estate veteran, Jones joins eXP from Zillow Group, where he had served as a vice president of Investor Relations since 2012. As part of the new role, Jones will be in charge of overseeing eXp’s investor relations, financial planning and analysis, corporate development, affiliated businesses, international strategy, operations and the company’s VirBELA cloud software solution.

“EXp is doing exciting things in the industry and I am thrilled to be part of it,” Jones said in a press statement. “My main priorities will be to drive initiatives that benefit our agents, bring more innovation into the investor relations practice and help eXp continue to be a leader in the industry.”

Jones was brought on to help guide the company’s long-term corporate strategy and lead the company toward expansion into additional markets, according to a press statement.

“RJ’s expertise and real estate industry experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow our market share and geography,” eXp World Holdings Chief Executive Officer Jeff Whiteside said in a press statement. “This represents an important milestone in our growth and maturation.”

Prior to Zillow, Jones served as chief marketing officer at Seattle-based alternative investment management Kosmos Fund and worked as a senior vice president of investment research at Wells Fargo. He has also spearheaded investor relations for Nordstrom and, before going into real estate, graduated from West Point and served as an officer in the U.S. Army.

“My time in the real estate industry and in working with agents and shareholders has brought an appreciation for agent needs and industry challenges, and gives me a unique perspective to tackle these things in creative ways,” Jones said.

