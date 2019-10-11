EXp Realty agent axed over offensive mayoral election ad

Former eXp managing broker Craig Schaid is now jobless days after posting a real estate advertisement alluding to the election of Montgomery’s first-ever black mayor, Steven Reed.

In a screenshot obtained by Al.com, Schaid offered his services as a listing agent to anyone upset by the election results.

“Hey Montgomery, Don’t Like The Election Results? Call me! Let’s sell that home while the market is hot!” read the advertisement. The screenshot shows the post received one comment, three shares, and five reactions, which included a ‘thumbs up,’ a ‘laugh,’ and a ‘wow.’

Schaid’s ad was reported to eXp Realty, who fired the managing broker immediately.

“We reviewed the situation and terminated the agent. He is no longer an agent with eXp,” eXp Vice President of Marketing and Communications Cynthia Nowak said in an interview with the Montgomery Advertiser.

“In addition, we are discussing how we advocate for diversity and inclusion and will educate all staff and agents on these matters.”

In addition to losing his position at eXp, the Montgomery Association of Realtors asked Schaid to resign from his treasury position.

“As of today, we asked for his resignation and we received it today,” association CEO Brad Owen told the Advertiser.

Schaid has since gone radio silent, deleting his website, homesearchalabama.com, and social media accounts.

Inman reached out to eXp for an update on what will happen to Schaid’s team members and current listings, but they were not immediately available for comment.

Schaid’s ad came on the heels of an historic election for Montgomery, which for nearly a century enforced Jim Crow laws that segregated and subjugated African-Americans living throughout the South.

“It’s a signal throughout this country about what type of community we are right now – not what we were, but what we are right now and what we want to be going forward,” Mayor-elect Reed said after defeating local television station owner David Woods by nearly 17,000 votes.

Reed will be sworn in on Nov. 12.

Email Marian McPherson