OutboundEngine gets social with automated ad campaigns

Fully-integrated Facebook marketing continues to march into proptech solutions.

This week in a press release, OutboundEngine announced “Social Ads,” a new feature that integrates and automates real estate advertising on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

The solution makes it easy for agents to launch lead-capture and branding campaigns, minimizing time normally needed to understand the technical and strategic best practices to managing such an outreach effort.

Facebook recently released its Real Estate Trends & Insights report, in which it stated that mobile use among real estate consumers is now dominating the market. It cited Ylopo and BoomTown’s collective success with leveraging Facebook ads for its agent customers.

OutboundEngine’s team will create copy and imagery for the ads that can be rolled out as conversion ads and are designed to turn prospects into leads or traffic ads designed to build brands by encouraging website traffic.

Geographic targeting, A/B testing, and performance monitoring are included. All campaigns are optimized for the mobile environment.

OutboundEngine was an early leader in the all-in-one lead capture and conversion space, a model that’s based on developing a website in conjunction with collaborative outbound marketing.

Digital marketing can be more effective when the technical and creative are built together, as opposed to retrofitting website content to coalesce with email and social marketing campaigns conceived well after a site was launched. The two communication channels need to work together closely, and that’s always best done from the start.

Clients of OutboundEngine can set their own ad budgets for the software to leverage on their behalf. Creative can be approved, rejected or customized as needed.

