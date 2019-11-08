Lead verification software Kleard announced on Friday a new agentless home tour product called Kleard Now.

Listing agents who use it to market a property can provide access to interested buyers without being present.

Buyers will let themselves in using Igloohome’s Deadbolt 2S lock smart-lock. A temporary four-digit PIN will be issued to the interested party.

Buyers will have to first register with Kleard, which specializes in confirming identities, whether to help ensure lead quality or in the name of agent safety during open houses or initial meetings.

“This is a huge opportunity for buyers, sellers and agents,” said Jonathan Martis, CEO and co-founder of Kleard, in the press release. “22 percent of homes sold in 2018 were vacant, while in some parts of the U.S., over 50 percent of homes sold were vacant.”

The release states that Kleard Now will also have a feature for choosing an agent. Users will be able to search based on neighborhood expertise and overall tenure.

Kleard Now champions the idea of providing buyer closing credits as an incentive to earn leads from the app.

Igloohome partners with Airbnb hosts to provide a similar remote access process.

The company’s CEO and Co-Founder Anthony Chow said in the press release that Igloohome is all about convenience.

“We’re proud to partner with Kleard to make real estate showings safer and faster,” he said. “We think that real estate agents and buyers are going to enjoy the streamlined process with the help of Igloohome locks.”

Kleard Now also allows verified buyers to sign-in with a tap to a “Kleard open house” before entering, which is intended to help an agent feel more secure about who is touring. Buyers are sent a link with a profile of the home.

Kleard Now will send to open house registrants a number of documents and data related to the property, such as the seller disclosure form, a comparative market analysis, legal description, zoning maps, any pre-inspection information and other forms of public records, Martis told Inman.

Most listing agents have these documents on file with listings, but immediate access to them can help a buyer decide sooner whether to move forward.

Currently, listing agents and property owners in 23 markets can use Kleard Now, including those in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, and Raleigh, among others. Aspiring users can register on a waitlist at Kleard’s website.

Kleard announced a partnership with Adwerx in October to instantly add open house registrants to an agent’s digital advertising audience.

The app will be available for both Apple’s iOS and Android via the Google Play Store.

Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.