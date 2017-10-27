Online retail giant Amazon launched a product yesterday that could have repercussions for the real estate industry and the way agents show homes. The new offering -- a smart lock delivery service called Amazon Key -- will allow approved users to enter homes with an app. It's designed to allow couriers from the company to drop off packages securely by letting themselves into your home when no one is there, leaving many wondering: What could possibly go wrong? But Amazon Key could eliminate those pesky trips to the post office to wait in a long line and pick up a missed delivery, or rid consumers of the anxiety felt over a package left sitting in front of the doorway. Shifting views over personal security and privacy? The always-ambitious company is already touting an array of extra uses that could accompany the ease-of-delivery device: a new way to let relatives, babysitters, dog walkers or anyone else into your home without visiting the hardware store and making a dozen copies...