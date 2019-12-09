Zillow Offers, the homebuying and selling platform that the Seattle-based real estate tech giant launched last year, has arrived in southern California, it was announced Monday.

The latest addition, which captures a large swath of Los Angeles and through Orange County, brings the platform to its 22nd market. After launching in Phoenix in April 2018, Zillow has expanded its instant-sale platform to cities including Las Vegas, Atlanta, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis, among others.

Prior to Monday’s launch, Riverside, Sacramento and San Diego were Zillow Offers’ only markets in California.

On Monday, the company also announced plans to launch Zillow Offers in Cincinnati, Ohio; Jacksonville, Florida; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Tucson, Arizona, in early 2020.