A limited liability company tied to former Alaska governor Sarah Palin just sold an unfinished house in the Arizona desert for $6.2 million.

Arizona-based real estate investment company Safari Investments LLC sold a 7,660-square-foot Scottsdale property for $50,000 below the asking price but $5.263 million above what it paid for it in 2015, according to the Los Angeles Times. Palin, who was a vice presidential nominee alongside the late John McCain in the 2008 presidential election, once told Fox News she has a stake in Safari Investments and owns property in Arizona.

The house itself is still undergoing construction. Only the foundation is built but building plans indicate that the house will have four bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, stone ceilings, a spa and a car collector’s garage that can only be accessed through an outdoor elevator.

Sitting at an elevation, the lot for the house was chosen in part for its sweeping mountain and desert views.

Ryan Bailey and Patrick Bailey of Platinum Living Realty held the listing while Andrew Bloom of Keller Williams Arizona Realty represented the buyer, who remains unidentified.

Since resigning as governor in 2009, Palin stepped back somewhat from playing an active role in politics. She currently appears as a conservative commentator on various news and talk shows.

