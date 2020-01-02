Budge Huskey is officially set to take the helm of the Naples, Florida-based Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, the nation’s second-largest Sotheby’s International Realty franchisee by transaction sides, according to the Real Trends 500.

“It is truly an honor to lead such a renowned firm of more than 1,200 top professionals representing real estate’s most iconic brand,” Huskey said in a statement. “We will ensure our company’s continued growth while nurturing the unique culture and elevated standards which serve as the foundation of our success.”

Huskey joined the company in 2016 and at the time of his hire, it was announced the brokerage would undergo a leadership transition from Judy Green – who had been at the helm for more than a decade – to Husky.

In Green’s time as CEO, the company grew to more than 1,200 agents and employees working in 40 offices throughout Florida. In 2018, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty was ranked as the 38th most productive brokerage in the country by sales volume, according to the Swanepoel Mega 1000.

Green will remain a shareholder in the brokerage and continue to serve in an advisory capacity.

Huskey has long been a top executive in the industry, serving in a number of leadership roles, most recently as president and CEO of the Coldwell Banker brand, which like Sotheby’s International Realty operates under the Realogy umbrella.

Email Patrick Kearns

