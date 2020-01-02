Celebrate Agent Appreciation Month and #ThankAnAgent with Inman this January. To discover more and see how to get involved, click here.

Inman Diaries is a weekly feature tracking the daily activities of America’s leading agents — in their own words over the course of a seven-day week.

This week, Billy Nash draws new clients, closes in on a $10 million deal and gets nominated for a major award in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Monday

4:30 a.m. Perfectly quiet and the best time of day to think about my week ahead. Jotting down the most important “to dos” list for the day and the week. Posting my daily message on social media of something relative to my Nash Luxury brand both on Facebook and Instagram. I typically post early in the morning as my ideas are fresh.

6:45 a.m. Sunrise and off for a four-mile walk.

10 a.m. Showed one of my listings to an awesome young couple who recognized me from the television show I hosted, Selling Mega Mansions. The property is beautiful but I think the celebrity card helped! Lol! Showing went well. Real buyers.

2 p.m. Buyers from this morning are back at our listing asking to see again. Perfect sign of a real buyer. Even though the second request came with little notice, I made it happen as I’m sensing a deal and always give it 150% for my clients.

5 p.m. Received an offer from today’s showing and will present in the morning. It’s always better in my opinion not to present offers at night. Having a good clear head in the morning is my golden rule with clients. We will most likely counter but it’s GAME ON! I love this business and the action. We’ve only had the property listed for three days but when properties are priced correctly, they don’t last long on the market.

Tuesday

9 a.m. Just presented the offer we received last night to my client and now delivering a counter offer to buyer.

11 a.m. After negotiating on speaker phone from my car, multiple best and worst case scenarios, both sides have come to an agreement and we have a deal!

3 p.m. Big photography session tomorrow for our newest spectacular luxury listing. Will price around $4 million. Calling my marketing team to make sure everyone is ready to rock and roll in the morning.

6 p.m. Dinner with my family and detaching from business for the next two hours. Going to try to put the phone down but it’s difficult when you have so many balls in the air.

Wednesday

6 a.m. Reviewing my drone photography plan and video shoot for a spectacular new listing. I absolutely love sunrise photos in South Florida.

7 a.m. Just arrived for sunrise at my new listing. I have my directors hat on as I feel like a Hollywood producer on days like this. I want all my listings to win Academy Awards and not look like some miserable low budget film that nobody wants to see. I see a ton of those. Not me.

12 p.m. Just finished up photography and video shoot for new listing. Coming back for sunset shots as one of the signature photos for my brands listings are sunsets. Love for digital, print and social media ads.

6 p.m. Amazing Sunset! It’s a wrap and this listing will look amazing. I want all my clients to be proud of their property and the way Nash Luxury presents to buyers around the world.

Thursday

10 a.m. WOW! I just found out that I was nominated for 2020 top realtor in Palm Beach County by the Palm Beach Post. That’s 2,383 Square Miles! Working hard and building one of the most recognized luxury real estate brands in under four years makes me proud.

1 p.m. Made offer on property that was listed just below $10 Million. People think this business is easy but we’ve been trying to get a deal done for months. Our first offer was turned down a few months ago. I emphasized to my clients, the buyers, to be patient and this will come back to us. It did and now we’re negotiating.

7:30 p.m. Agent representing sellers just called and our offer was accepted! Woooo Hooo! what a way to finish the day. Hard to sleep on big deal days as the excitement and adrenaline gets pumping. Now we have to focus efforts in to getting the deal to the finish line and closed. It’s not just getting an offer accepted, it’s seeing them through to closing. So much happens after you put a deal under contract. Very important to balance the process for both buyer and seller.

Friday

5 a.m. Just got up after a tough night of sleep. Big deals coming at night always affect my sleep pattern. Totally exhausted but I have a busy day lined up. Showing some spectacular waterfront mansions all day with a new client who flew in from New York City.

10 a.m. Picking up my client now from his private jet in Boca Raton. I lined up some amazing properties both on and off-market. Having relationships with top producers around the country and especially in South Florida adds tremendous value to my process. I get the edge on off-market opportunities.

7 p.m. Long day showing properties, yet also making sure the deal we inked yesterday is going smooth. We juggle so many things all day long. I’m ready for a few days off doing nothing. But they are rare during the winters in South Florida. It’s our busiest time of the year as 90 percent of the country is freezing its ass off and wants to buy in Florida! Not complaining and staying focused. Time for a glass of Pinot Noir with my wife and chill.

Saturday

8 a.m. Just got back all the photos and the video from my photographer from the other day. They came out awesome. Weather is so critical when filming so I’ll cancel shooting if weather sucks. I see photos sometime from competitors that look depressing. My golden rule is that if you wouldn’t hang the photo in your family room to admire don’t take the photos.

You need lots of pride when you sell luxury real estate. Being proud of what your delivering to the market place is critical. Every new luxury listing will live and breathe in its own unique way. It’s my job to get them there. Pumped to put this gem on the market for $3.4 million in a few days.

10 a.m. In my office reviewing the past five days and also planning next week.

12 p.m. Teeing off soon with my son and playing 18 holes of golf. I always promise myself I won’t bring my phone but it always seems to sneak its way into my golf cart. Damn!

Sunday

8 a.m. Got a text from another major CEO from the Northeast who wants to see a few properties next week in the $5 million to $8 million price range. He’s 100-percent qualified and ready to rock and roll. This makes my job fun. He knew I wasn’t an annoying door knocker when we met nine months ago. First impression is so important. I’ve only been reaching out to him with relevant information for the last nine months. Booooom! I’m very patient and considerate and the results are his loyalty when it’s time to buy something big!

11 a.m. I’m heading to the store to get my ingredients to make what, in my opinion, is the best meatballs and sauce in the world. Lol! I love to cook on Sunday’s for family and friends.

9 p.m. Going to bed! Long week wrapping up with a ton of activity. Ready to do it all over again in the morning and kicking off another big week. Thinking how fortunate I am to have loyal clients, a great wife and family that love me and of course living in South Florida ain’t so bad!

The founder of Nash Luxury at Illustrated Properties at The Keyes Company, the largest privately held brokerage in Florida, Billy Nash ranks among the top 1 percent of luxury Realtors nationwide. Nash boasts top luxury sales throughout south Florida from Jupiter to Key Biscayne while also serving as host of “Selling Mega Mansions” on the AWE Network. He’s a member of Christie’s Masters Circle, Concierge Auctions Agent Advisory Board and Luxury Portfolio’s PRIX.

