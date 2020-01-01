Celebrate Agent Appreciation Month and #ThankAnAgent with Inman this January. Discover more and see how to get involved, click here.

Pounding the pavement, knocking on doors, creating lifelong relationships with buyers and sellers — agents, we see you.

We’re starting the decade right by recognizing the backbone of the industry: agents. For the month of January, Inman highlights you, the agent, with our inaugural Agent Appreciation Month.

“Everything we do at Inman is for our readers and 90 percent of our readers are agents. So we wake up every morning thinking about how we can help agents. They are our mission.” — Brad Inman

What to expect

We intend to showcase agents who are making a difference, raising the bar and creating positive change. We’ll learn more about how you see the industry as a whole and your place in it, and we’ll report back with our findings.

Get ready for real talk. We’ll bring you the nitty-gritty of agents’ lives, from their perspectives, as well as insightful content to help you get more out of the time and energy you put into building your business.

How to get involved

Join Inman in showing gratitude to those who make this industry tick.

Whether you’re an agent acknowledging a colleague or a broker gushing over the exceptional agents you work with, this month #ThankAnAgent. Show your gratitude by sharing pictures and videos — and don’t forget to use the hashtag #ThankAnAgent for the chance to be recognized on Inman!

Join in as we kick off the new decade with an ode to the agent. You represent the best and brightest in real estate!

