The family of Max Azria has listed the Florida vacation home of the late designer and founder of the fashion brand BCBG for $5.9 million.

The home, which sits at nearly 6,000 square feet and is located on the northern tip of Miami’s exclusive Fisher Island, boasts views of both the ocean and downtown Miami.

As with all the homes on the island, the property is only accessible by boat, private plane or helicopter. Indeed, Fisher Island is a destination where celebrities, business moguls and fashion royalty buy vacation homes steeped in privacy.

In comparison to some of the island’s other listings of more than $10 million, Azria’s estate is fairly modest — it has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and several large open living areas. It also comes with an open kitchen with a central island, a spa, a media room and a master bedroom with a large fireplace and, naturally, several large walk-in closet befitting Azria’s love of fashion.

“The owners have priced it to sell,” listing agent Jill Eber of The Jills Zeder Group told Realtor.com. “This is a very competitive price for Fisher Island.”

Azria, who passed away in May 2019 at 70 years old, founded the popular BCBG Max Azria fashion brand in the 1980s — women’s clothes bearing his name sold both in boutiques and department stores like Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue.

After the designer’s death, Azria’s family began selling off his real estate. With a $78 million asking price, Azria’s main California residence became the state’s most expensive listing at the time but is still on the market.

